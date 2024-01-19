Former Hartlepool sex offender breached court order by using Snapchat, Kik and online porn site
David Spencer, 45, was originally jailed for 10 months in 2019 after he was convicted of trying to meet a teenage girl in a car park following grooming.
He was found with a mattress in the back of his van.
Spencer was also slapped with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to allow police to closely monitor his movements, contact with youngsters and use of the internet.
He has now been jailed again for breaching the prevention order seven times.
It included not telling a woman, who he was seeing and who had a daughter, of his conviction.
Cainan Lonsdale, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “He attended her home four or five times when her daughter was present.”
The woman found out about Spencer’s sick past after trying to Google his address and found press reports of his conviction.
When police checked his phone, they found he had deleted hundreds of text messages relating to another woman he had previously been seeing.
It was also discovered he had used alias names on a porn website and had been chatting to various women in a sexual manner on the app Kik.
Spencer, formerly of Hartlepool, and most recently of The Crescent, Middlesbrough, had also used Snapchat in breach of the harm prevention order.
Sentencing him to 43 months’ jail, Recorder Paul Reid said: “This is a series of serious breaches of the sexual harm prevention order.”
Paul Green, mitigating, said Spencer had started to show signs of progress.