Former Hartlepool United and Luton striker Adam Boyd charged with drink driving 'in rehab'
Adam Boyd, 42, is charged with driving with excess alcohol on Ashgrove Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Monday, May 6.
Boyd, of the town’s Fleet Avenue, is alleged to have had 113 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit for driving in England is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court in Middlesbrough on Monday, October 14.
But the court heard that Boyd was in rehab and was therefore unable to attend the first hearing.
Tyler Plunkett, defending, said: “He is currently in rehab. I’m led to believe it is extensive and limits contact with the outside world.”
Boyd, who made over 200 appearances for Hartlepool United during two stints at the club, was granted unconditional bail and the hearing was put back until November.