Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A court hearing for a former Hartlepool United footballer was adjourned after magistrates heard he was unable to attend due to being in a rehabilitation facility.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Boyd, 42, is charged with driving with excess alcohol on Ashgrove Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Monday, May 6.

Boyd, of the town’s Fleet Avenue, is alleged to have had 113 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legal limit for driving in England is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Adam Boyd during his playing days at Hartlepool United.

He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court in Middlesbrough on Monday, October 14.

But the court heard that Boyd was in rehab and was therefore unable to attend the first hearing.

Tyler Plunkett, defending, said: “He is currently in rehab. I’m led to believe it is extensive and limits contact with the outside world.”

Boyd, who made over 200 appearances for Hartlepool United during two stints at the club, was granted unconditional bail and the hearing was put back until November.