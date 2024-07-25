Former North East McDonald's worker sent vile rape and murder threats to female colleagues
Rowland Archer-Jones, 30, threatened to torture, rape and kill the horrified two women in disturbing Facebook messages.
Teesside Crown Court heard he sent them from a fake account under another name several months after he was the subject at an investigation at the McDonald’s which saw him leave.
In almost identical graphic messages, Archer-Jones said he would kill the women after torturing them in front of their loved ones including a threat to put cigarettes out in their eyes.
He also said menacingly: “You will get what’s coming to you when you least expect it.”
Describing one of the victim’s reaction, prosecutor Emma Atkinson said: “She described being sick and appalled at the graphic content of that message.
"She didn’t feel safe at work or at home and spent extra money on security.”
Archer-Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of making threats to kill and of sending malicious communications dating from February 2023.
He was sentenced to two years’ jail and given a five-year restraining order.
Judge Francis Laird KC told him: “Anyone reading them, let alone someone receiving them, would consider the person who sent them was a highly violent, dangerous individual.”
He said that was not borne out by the defendant’s record, but said both women had been caused “very serious distress”.
Archer-Jones, formerly of Trimdon Station, and last of Station Avenue South, Houghton Le Spring, denied having a grudge against the victims and blamed it on alcohol.
John Nixon, mitigating, said: “It just exploded out of nothing that morning with no real planning.”