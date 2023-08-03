Four arrested after cannabis, heroin and weapons found in Hartlepool’s Stephen Street
Officers seized cannabis and heroin worth over £2,100 when they executed a warrant in Stephen Street on Wednesday afternoon (August 2).
Cash, weapons and scales were also found at the address.
Cleveland Police has said that four men arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs have been bailed.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Cannabis and heroin worth over £2,100 were seized by officers in Hartlepool when they executed a warrant at an address in Stephen Street yesterday afternoon.
“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team also found scales, cash, weapons, mobile phones and other drugs related paraphernalia when they searched the address.
“Four men aged 42, 25,18 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs and bailed.”