Officers seized cannabis and heroin worth over £2,100 when they executed a warrant in Stephen Street on Wednesday afternoon (August 2).

Cash, weapons and scales were also found at the address.

Cleveland Police has said that four men arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs have been bailed.

Four people were arrested after officers carried out a warrant in the town's Stephen Street./Photo: Google Maps

