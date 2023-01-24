Inquiries are still continuing following the bust last week.

Cleveland Police said in a statement this week: “Officers executed the warrant at an address on Bowes Road, Billingham, on Thursday, 19th January.

“A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered, believed to be crack cocaine and cannabis, along with associated drugs paraphernalia.

A police picture of the machete seized during a drugs raid earlier this month in Billingham.

“Police also seized phones, cash, and a machete from the address.

“A 29-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

“They have all been released on bail pending further inquiries.

“If you have any information about criminal activity in your area, please contact us on 101.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning on 0800 555 111.