Four arrested after 'large quantity' of amphetamine, cannabis and prescription drugs found in Hartlepool raid
Four people were arrested after police raided a house and found a large quantity of suspected drugs.
Police carried out the drugs warrant at an address in Joicey Court, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 30, and recovered a large amount of what is believed to be amphetamine, cannabis and illegal prescription drugs.
Three men aged 27, 33 and 66, and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.
They have all been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Police have carried out a number of similar raids across the town in recent months as part of summer’s Operation Phoenix.
Anyone with information about drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.