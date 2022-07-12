Four arrested as police issue warning following Hartlepool 'two-in-one' burglaries

Officers in Hartlepool are also appealing for further information from the public to help them with their ongoing inquiries.

A Cleveland Police statement read: “There have been nine such burglaries across the town between 1st May and 8th July where suspect/s have approached houses from the back and then forced entry, stealing vehicle keys and sometimes bank cards before leaving in the householder’s vehicle or vehicles.

“On 4th July a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of several residential burglaries. Both were questioned and released on conditional bail until later this month.

Throston Grange Lane, in Hartlepool, is one of the area targeted by burglars recently.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“On 9th July a 15-year-old boy was arrested following a report of a two-in-one burglary in Broomhill Gardens where a vehicle was stolen. He was questioned and released on conditional bail until the beginning of August.

“On 10th July another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Throston Grange Lane when two vehicles were also reported stolen.

"Following questioning this juvenile has been released on conditional bail, also in early August.

“Hartlepool CID would also remind residents to ensure their homes are locked and secured - especially overnight and to hide valuables like vehicle keys and bank cards.

“Anyone with information/CCTV/doorbell footage or dash cam which could help all the above investigations, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.