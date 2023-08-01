News you can trust since 1877
Four arrested by armed police after incident in Hartlepool’s Holt Street

Armed police attended two Hartlepool streets and arrested four people after an incident on Monday evening.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

Two women and two teenage girls were arrested as armed response officers attended Holt Street and Percy Street on Monday evening (July 31) following reports of an incident.

A 25-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl remain in custody. The two other suspects have been released.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Armed response officers attended two addresses in Holt Street and Percy Street in Hartlepool yesterday evening following reports of an incident at an address in Holt Street.

“A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. Both currently remain in custody.”

A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on bail. A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting an affray was released.