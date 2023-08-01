Two women and two teenage girls were arrested as armed response officers attended Holt Street and Percy Street on Monday evening (July 31) following reports of an incident.

A 25-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl remain in custody. The two other suspects have been released.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Armed response officers attended two addresses in Holt Street and Percy Street in Hartlepool yesterday evening following reports of an incident at an address in Holt Street.

“A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. Both currently remain in custody.”