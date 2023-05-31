Four illegal bikes taken off Hartlepool roads in a week and rider summonsed to court

Hartlepool Neighbourhood police team seized an illegal motorbike from the Burn Valley Ward area of the town on Friday (May 26).

It came after a rider was summonsed to court after officers lifted their illegal quad bike on Saturday (May 20).

A quad bike was also lifted from the Headland area on Thursday, May 25, and taken off the roads. Another illegal bike was seized from the Manor House area on Saturday, May 20.

Four illegal bikes were taken off Hartlepool's roads by police./Photo: Hartlepool Police

The action was part of Operation Endurance, an ongoing campaign which tackles anti-social behaviour caused by off-road bikes in local communities across Cleveland. The operation was launched in 2017.

Hartlepool Police added: “If you have any concerns regarding nuisance/illegal bikes or Quad bikes in your neighbourhood you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report it.”

An illegal bike lifted off the Burn Valley Ward area./Photo: Hartlepool Police

A quad bike rider was summonsed to court after their vehicle was seized./Photo: Hartlepool Police