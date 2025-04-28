Four men arrested following drugs raid in Hartlepool's Rugby Street

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:14 BST
Four men were arrested following a drugs raid.

Hartlepool Police’s Proactive Team and the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the operation after securing a warrant for an address in Rugby Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, April 27.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs, believed to be Class A, alongside cash and drug paraphernalia.

They arrested four men aged 62, 55, 49 and 35 on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Four people were arrested following a drugs raid by police in Hartlepool's Rugby Street.

The 49-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and he was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The three other men were all bailed pending further inquiries.

