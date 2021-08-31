Four men charged following Hartlepool United's League Two match with Carlisle United

Four people are due in court after being arrested following last Saturday’s football match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:48 pm
Hartlepool United's Victoria Park ground.

Cleveland Police say three Hartlepool fans and one Carlisle supporter have been charged in connection with alleged offences.

A 24-year-old man from Hartlepool was charged with a public order offence and two men from the town aged 23 and 36 were charged with going onto a playing area at a football match.

A 28-year-old man from Carlisle was also charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

All are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, September 13.

One Carlisle fan was ejected from the ground during Hartlepool United’s 2-1 victory.

The League Two match on August 28 attracted the biggest attendance at Victoria Park since 2018 with 6,112 supporters inside the ground.

Hartlepool United are due to play Carlisle again on Tuesday, August 31, in the Papa John’s Trophy.

