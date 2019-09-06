Four nuisance bikes taken from streets in Hartlepool as Operation Endurance continues
Four motorbikes have been seized by police officers in Hartlepool as part of the ongoing Operation Endurance.
The Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team and Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit bike section have been working together to tackle an issue regarding bikes in the town.
On Thursday, September 5 they seized four bikes from Hartlepool’s roads.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Three of the bikes were seized for riders not having the correct driving licenses and one for riding off road and having no MOT or number plate – as well as already being subject to a Section 59 warning.”
These four bikes will no longer be causing a problem on local streets thanks to Operation Endurance.
Since 2017, Operation Endurance has used a multi-agency approach to gather information and intelligence, seize vehicles and identify offenders.
The public can report crimes by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.