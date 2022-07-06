Four people arrested after spate of Hartlepool burglaries

Police are now appealing for footage from security or doorbell cameras following the break-ins in the Stockton Road, Huckelhoven Way and Mainsforth Terrace areas of Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A number of arrests have been made after reports were received of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the early hours of Monday 4th July.

“A man in his 40s was arrested and charged with attempted burglary and burglary.

Mainsforth Terrace is one of the areas which police say has become a recent burglary target.

“On Tuesday 5th July three males aged 15, 17 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and burglary. They have now been released on bail with conditions whilst inquiries continue.

“Officers would also remind members of the public to remain vigilant in securing their homes, even when they’re in the property.