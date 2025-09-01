Four people arrested following violent disorder outbreak in Horden
Durham Constabulary said they were called to Horden on Saturday, August 30.
A force statement reads: “Officers were deployed to Eden Lane Park following reports of a disturbance shortly before 4pm.
“Three men, aged 23, 30 and 51, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 36-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated disorder.
“They have been taken into police custody where they currently remain.
“An investigation is ongoing and officers are aware of other people suspected to be involved. Inquiries are ongoing to locate them.
“Officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area and we urge anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them.
“If you have any information that could assist identifying those responsible for this disorder, please contact us on 101, or use the live chat function on our website.
“Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”