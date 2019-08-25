Four released on bail after man 72, killed in alleged hit-and-run incident in Billingham
Four people arrested after a pensioner was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Billingham have been released on bail after being questioned by police.
William Arthur Lewis, 72, who lived in Billingham with his wife, died shortly after the incident which happened at around 8.30pm on Friday August 23.
Cleveland Police said three men and a 16-year-old boy have now arrested after the “alleged fail-to-stop collision” which saw Mr Lewis sustain fatal injuries.
A spokesman said the four arrested have been interviewed by police and released on conditional bail.
He said: “Specially trained officers continue to support William Lewis’ family and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.
“Witnesses to the alleged collision have been referred to relevant support agencies.
“Inquiries are on-going and we would again appeal for information on the incident which was reported to have taken place in the Belasis Avenue/Chiltons Avenue area of Billingham at around 8.30pm on Friday night.
“Please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting Event 144994.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111”.
Cleveland Police said Mr Lewis’s family have been left heartbroken by the incident.
As well as his wife, the 72-year-old leaves behind leaves behind a daughter and grandchildren.
A spokesman said: “His family has asked for privacy at this very difficult time and our thoughts remain with them.”
Marg Mcloughlin said: “So sorry this is heartbreaking my Sincere Condolence to the lovely mans family x .
Kathleen Foster said: “Thoughts and prayers with his family. God Bless. So sad. xx”
Dawn Parker said: “Oh no this is so sad 😔 thinking of all family he has.”
Lisa Lou said: “So sad, thoughts are with the man’s family.”