Four teenagers in police custody after vehicle theft in Hartlepool

Four teenagers are in the custody of Cleveland Police following reports of a stolen vehicle in Hartlepool.

Police were called in Merlin Way, Hartlepool. Picture: Google Maps.

The force confirmed to the Mail that two females, aged 16 and 19, and two males, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on Wednesday, October 16 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers were called at 10.15pm that day to reports of a suspected stolen vehicle on Merlin Way, Hartlepool.

Inquiries are ongoing, and the four arrested people remain in police custody.