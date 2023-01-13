Fraud, speeding and drug driving - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with by Teesside magistrates

Richard Michael Rollins, 29, of Hatfield Place, Peterlee, received six penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £403 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding on the A19 on May 23.

Christopher Michael Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

John Halse, 26, of Masefield Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Paul James Brewer, 38, of Church Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay an £120 fine and £34 victim surcharge after he admitted drug driving, driving without valid insurance and driving without a valid licence on April 22.

Gavin John Middleton, 34, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a suspended sentence by committing a further offence.

Hilda Robson, 67, of Phoenix Close, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted fraudulently claiming £5,124 by failing to disclose private pension income to the Department of Work and Pensions between January 2020 and February 2022.

Thomas Campbell, 39, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was fined £10 after he admitted one charge of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.