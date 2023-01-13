Fraud, speeding and drug driving - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with by Teesside magistrates
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Richard Michael Rollins, 29, of Hatfield Place, Peterlee, received six penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £403 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding on the A19 on May 23.
Christopher Michael Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.
John Halse, 26, of Masefield Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching the terms of a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.
Paul James Brewer, 38, of Church Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay an £120 fine and £34 victim surcharge after he admitted drug driving, driving without valid insurance and driving without a valid licence on April 22.
Gavin John Middleton, 34, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a suspended sentence by committing a further offence.
Hilda Robson, 67, of Phoenix Close, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted fraudulently claiming £5,124 by failing to disclose private pension income to the Department of Work and Pensions between January 2020 and February 2022.
Thomas Campbell, 39, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was fined £10 after he admitted one charge of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.