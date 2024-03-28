'Full of hell' Hartlepool man spared jail after attacking neighbouring house with meat cleaver
Darren O’Hara, 39, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court following the incident in Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on February 10.
The court was told how O’Hara was living in the street at the time and had reported the property’s residents to the police on multiple occasions for “anti-social behaviour” before deciding to take matters into his own hands after “nothing was done”.
Prosecutor Charlie Thompson told the court that, despite hitting the windows repeatedly, O’Hara did not break anything and no complaint has been made by the residents.
Alex Bousefield, defending, said: “He is not someone who is violent or set out to hurt anyone.”
He added: “No-one was at risk of being hurt but the risk is that a knife is on the street.”
O’Hara, now of Sea View Terrace, on the Headland, admitted possessing a blade in a public place.
Probation officer Alex Byron told the court: “He could not find his claw hammer. That is why he used a meat cleaver.”
The chair of the bench, Peter Wilson, said: “You were in a public place with a weapon.
"You were full of hell.”
He continued: “The risk that if someone had come round the corner and asked what you were doing. It only takes a moment of madness.
"You were clearly enraged.”
O’Hara, who has caring responsibilities, received a three-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days to help with anger management issues.
He must also pay £85 in court costs and a £154 victim surcharge.