Gang wearing Balaclava masks break into Hartlepool home and steal jewellery
Four people wearing Balaclava masks allegedly broke into a property on the edge of Hartlepool and stole jewellery.
The incident happened in Lyver Gardens, in Greatham, just before 8pm on Monday, January 2.
Cleveland Police said an investigation is under way after some jewellery was stolen during what they are classing as an aggravated burglary.
The force confirmed there were believed to be four people who were all wearing Balaclavas and have asked for witnesses to come forward.
Cleveland Police said: “We were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at an address on Lyver Gardens, Hartlepool on Monday, 2 January, at around 7.45pm.
“It was reported that some jewellery was stolen from the property. Inquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information about the incident, should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 23001070.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.