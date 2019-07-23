Getting rid of guns: How to surrender firearms in Hartlepool and avoid prosecution

Some of the weapons handed in during previous amnesties.

Cleveland Police have promised that anyone giving up weapons during the fortnight-long campaign will not be prosecuted and can remain anonymous.

They also want people to identify where firearms can be found say the public’s co-operation may ultimately save lives.

Examples officers are targeting include air weapons, CS canisters, tasers, stun guns and imitation weapons.

Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool, is one of the locations where firearms can be left.

The amnesty follows previous surrenders in 2014 and 2017 in which 30 and 50 weapons respectively were handed in across the Cleveland area.

The force say many firearms are held in innocence and could be overlooked or forgotten in people’s homes.

People could be unaware of their illegality although others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.

Inspector Mark Pitt said: “Whilst gun crime is not particularly prominent in Cleveland, nationally the fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and police are working together with partners and local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at an early opportunity. “Police have a number of tactics to locate weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands.

“But officers would always appeal to the public for their help in locating weapons and would urge people to hand in their weapons during the upcoming firearms surrender. “Just one weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten people in our local communities and we would appeal to anyone to hand in their weapons or let us know of any information about a weapon being kept illegally.