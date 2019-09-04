Girl, 11, sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Raby Road
An eleven-year-old girl has been left injured and sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police were called to the scene of an incident on Raby Road in Hartlepool at 2.45pm on Wednesday, September 4 where a vehicle hit the young child.
Emergency services attended the incident.
The North East Ambulance Service were informed and sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.
A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “The patient suffered facial and leg injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees.”
The injuries are currently thought to be non-life threatening.
Police inquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.
Cleveland Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash cam footage to call 101 and quote the reference number 152463.