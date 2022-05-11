Hammer, axe and nearly £100,000 of drugs seized in Hartlepool police raid

Cleveland Police carried out the operation in Stockton Road, Hartlepool on Tuesday, May 10, with support from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU). A force statement read: “Two men aged 30 and 49 were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and both have been released under investigation whilst police continue their inquiries.

“Weapons including a hammer and an axe were also seized.”Chief Inspector Mark Haworth, of Hartlepool Police said: “We will act on information given to us in order to tackle those operating among our communities who are believed to be involved in serious and organised crime.“Anyone who has information regarding drugs or crime in the area can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”