A major new safety initiative has been launched to improve safety on a night out in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, is working closely with licensed premises to try to make them as safe as possible.

The council has used funding received from Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) through the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence (CURV) to purchase Apex radios.

These are being distributed to licensed premises in the town centre with one year’s free subscription to enable them to communicate effectively with each other about potential troublemakers.

The chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, Councillor Jonathan Brash, who was recently elected as MP for Hartlepool, said: ““Our night time economy is an important part of Hartlepool’s identity and the local businesses that are part of it are integral to our local economy.

“This initiative will make people safer and help ensure that people can enjoy a night out, while ensuring our local hospitality sector can thrive.

“It’s good for residents and business and I’m delighted it’s going ahead.”

Cleveland PCC Matt Storey said: "CURV is committed to tackling crime in the night-time economy - particularly violence - to reduce demand on services and prevent harm to party-goers.

"The use of Apex radios will provide a quick and easy way for licensees, police and the safety team to communicate in the most effective way.

“It is one of several measures funded by CURV to assist business owners in keeping visitors safe Cleveland-wide.

"This upgrade in communication will help to prevent and reduce crime on all levels, providing vibrant, safe and pleasant places for people to work and spend their leisure time."

One licensee who recently collected his radio said: “It’s great to have a way of communicating quickly and easily with other licensees.”

The radios are the latest measures to be introduced as part of an on-going safety campaign targeting Hartlepool’s night-time economy.

Items such as anti-spiking bottle stoppers and glass covers, drink spiking testing kits, hand-held metal detector wands and first aid kits have been distributed.

Premises have also been provided with posters promoting the national Ask for Angela scheme where any customer can discreetly approach staff and seek help by asking to speak to “Angela”.