Parts of Lister Street and adjoining Osborne Road, in Hartlepool, were taped off at shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, June 30.

Hartlepool Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and North East Ambulance Service were all present at the scene.

The cordons started to be lifted shortly before 6pm.

Emergency services at the scene of the tea-time incident in Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called to a report of a teenage boy on the roof of a property on Osborne Road around 4.10pm today, Wednesday, June 29.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed whilst the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.