Cleveland Police announced on Friday, June 17, that detectives investigating an alleged rape in the early hours of Sunday, June 12, in Hartlepool had arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of rape.

In a fresh statement released on Saturday, June 18, the force said: “A man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape has now been interviewed then released under investigation while enquiries continue.”