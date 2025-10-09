Hartlepool arson suspect named after first court appearance in connection with business fires
A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with committing five arson attacks in just over a week.
Neil West is accused of carrying out the alleged offences in Hartlepool between September 29 and October 7.
West, who is 42 years of age and from the town’s Kilwick Street, has appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.
He was remanded in custody until Friday, November 7, when he will face a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Cleveland Police said prior to West’s appearance before magistrates that the fires took place at “local businesses in York Road and Caroline Street”.