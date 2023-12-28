Hartlepool arson suspect remanded in custody after Boxing Day appearance at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Andrew Foulds is charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on September 6.
He is also accused of assaulting a male police officer on September 9, intimidating a potential witness in a court case on December 18 and threatening to burn someone’s house down on the same date.
All four charges relate to incidents said to have taken place in Hartlepool.
Foulds, who is 33 and of no fixed address, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on December 26 to face all four counts.
He was remanded in custody by the court until he will appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, January 24, ahead of a potential trial.