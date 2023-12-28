A man accused of arson by setting fire to cars and a house as part of a string of alleged offences has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court on Boxing Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Foulds is charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on September 6.

He is also accused of assaulting a male police officer on September 9, intimidating a potential witness in a court case on December 18 and threatening to burn someone’s house down on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four charges relate to incidents said to have taken place in Hartlepool.

A Hartlepool man appeared before magistrates on Boxing Day to face a string of alleged offences.

Foulds, who is 33 and of no fixed address, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on December 26 to face all four counts.