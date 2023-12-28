News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool arson suspect remanded in custody after Boxing Day appearance at Teesside Magistrates' Court

A man accused of arson by setting fire to cars and a house as part of a string of alleged offences has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court on Boxing Day.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:23 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew Foulds is charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered on September 6.

He is also accused of assaulting a male police officer on September 9, intimidating a potential witness in a court case on December 18 and threatening to burn someone’s house down on the same date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All four charges relate to incidents said to have taken place in Hartlepool.

Most Popular
A Hartlepool man appeared before magistrates on Boxing Day to face a string of alleged offences.A Hartlepool man appeared before magistrates on Boxing Day to face a string of alleged offences.
A Hartlepool man appeared before magistrates on Boxing Day to face a string of alleged offences.

Foulds, who is 33 and of no fixed address, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on December 26 to face all four counts.

He was remanded in custody by the court until he will appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, January 24, ahead of a potential trial.