Hartlepool attacker is jailed after biting two police officers within weeks
Mohammed Marboosh, of Hartlepool, received the initial 20-week suspended sentence on January 30 after he admitted punching the female officer and biting her on the leg in Billingham as she was arresting him for a public order offence on December 31.
On February 16, however, he bit a male officer’s hand as he was being arrested on suspicion of committing an unrelated offence in Billingham.
Marboosh, 28, of Owton Manor Lane, admitted assault by beating when he returned to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, and has been jailed for a year.
This consists of the activation of the original 20-week sentence as well as an additional 32 weeks for the February 16 offence.
The court heard “the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”