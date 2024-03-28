Hartlepool attempted murder suspect arrested after man is allegedly shot in head
Cleveland Police vehicles were still outside a property in Telford Close, Hartlepool, on Thursday afternoon after the alarm was initially raised at around 7am.
The injured man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, “where his condition is not life threatening”.
The force said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “Officers responding to a call at an address on Telford Close in Hartlepool shortly before 7am this morning, Thursday, 28 March, found a man with a pellet injury to his temple believed to have been caused by an air rifle.
“The 63-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where his condition is not life threatening.
“A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to police custody for questioning.
“Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and there is no reason for members of the public to be concerned.”