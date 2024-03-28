Hartlepool attempted murder suspect arrested after man is allegedly shot in head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police vehicles were still outside a property in Telford Close, Hartlepool, on Thursday afternoon after the alarm was initially raised at around 7am.

The injured man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, “where his condition is not life threatening”.

The force said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “Officers responding to a call at an address on Telford Close in Hartlepool shortly before 7am this morning, Thursday, 28 March, found a man with a pellet injury to his temple believed to have been caused by an air rifle.

Police outside a property in Telford Close, Hartlepool, after a man suffered head injuries which are believed to have been caused by an air rifle. Picture by FRANK REID

“A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to police custody for questioning.