A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with attempted murder following an incident in which a woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Clint Thompson is also accused of falsely imprisoning the same woman and detaining her against her will in Hartlepool.

Forty-eight-year-old Thompson entered no plea to either charge when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.

He was remanded in custody until his first appearance before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, June 3.

Police at Hartlepool Marina during the investigation into the alleged attempted murder. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool News and Alerts.

Thompson, of no fixed abode but who previously lived at an address in Hartlepool, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital.

Cleveland Police were called to Navigation Point, at Hartlepool Marina, in the early hours of Thursday, April 24.

The 49-year-old woman was also taken to hospital.

Police said her condition is “not considered to be life threatening” and that they are treating the case as “an isolated incident”.

