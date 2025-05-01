Hartlepool attempted murder suspect named as he is remanded in custody to face judge
Clint Thompson is also accused of falsely imprisoning the same woman and detaining her against her will in Hartlepool.
Forty-eight-year-old Thompson entered no plea to either charge when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.
He was remanded in custody until his first appearance before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, June 3.
Thompson, of no fixed abode but who previously lived at an address in Hartlepool, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital.
Cleveland Police were called to Navigation Point, at Hartlepool Marina, in the early hours of Thursday, April 24.
The 49-year-old woman was also taken to hospital.
Police said her condition is “not considered to be life threatening” and that they are treating the case as “an isolated incident”.