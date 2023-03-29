As well facing two charges of blackmail, Lee Davidson is also accused of committing three frauds by false representation and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The alleged offences are reported to have taken place between Christmas Day and this February and supposedly involve incomplete maintenance work at elderly people’s houses.

The total sum involved in the suspected frauds is said to be £330.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Davidson, 37, of Shelley Grove, Hartlepool, has appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to face the six charges for the first time.

No pleas were entered by the defendant and justices decided, owing to the severity of the case, to transfer it to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

