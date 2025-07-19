Hartlepool BMW driver banned from the road after committing repeated offences
A motorist caught driving without insurance is now banned from the road under the totting up process.
Syed Ahmed committed the latest offence in a BMW in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on August 28 of last year.
The case was proved against him at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, in his absence.
Ahmed, 20, of Hunter Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months “due to repeat offending”.
He must also pay £726 in fines, court costs and a victim surcharge by August 7.