Hartlepool BMW driver banned from the road after committing repeated offences

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
A motorist caught driving without insurance is now banned from the road under the totting up process.

Syed Ahmed committed the latest offence in a BMW in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on August 28 of last year.

The case was proved against him at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, in his absence.

Ahmed, 20, of Hunter Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months “due to repeat offending”.

Syed Ahmed was caught driving without insurance in Hartlepool's Raby Road.

He must also pay £726 in fines, court costs and a victim surcharge by August 7.

