Hartlepool brothers broke into Middleton Grange shopping centre
Two brothers admitted breaking into Middleton Grange shopping centre.
Nathan and Paul Barnett smashed a window to reach the market area of the shopping centre in Hartlepool.
Once inside, they forced shutters on three stalls, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.
“The brothers were seen on CCTV leaving the premises via the broken window,” said Natalie Robinson, prosecuting.
“One was carrying a till, and the other had a carrier bag.
“Police were called and both men were arrested nearby.”
Paul Barnett, 39, and Nathan Alan Barnett, 26, both of Throston Grange Lane, Hartelpool, each admitted four charges of burglary and criminal damage, all on July 31.
Dave Smith, defending Paul Barnett, said: “My client describes this as a drunken mistake.
“He would benefit from some probation help in controlling his drinking.”
Neil Taylor, for Nathan Barnett, said all stolen items had been recovered.
Both defendants were bailed to return to court to be dealt with on September 10.