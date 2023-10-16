News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Hartlepool burglar and brazen shoplifter given chance as he is sentenced at Teesside Crown Court

A burglar who raided a woman’s home while she was at work was caught in the act by police.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victim left her home safe and secure before leaving for her night shift.

But the following morning she arrived back to find she had been broken into.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of her things the burglar had tried to steal had been moved including a TV, jewellery, X-box and suitcase.

Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

Some were left strewn outside by 40-year-old Stuart Wilson, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt said: “Access was gained by breaking a rear window. It seems the defendant was disturbed in the midst as police curtail his activities and he was arrested.”

All of the victim’s property was recovered.

Following the Hamilton Road burglary in April, Wilson also stole about £400 of goods in 13 “brazen” shoplifting offences at Farmfoods, in Catcote Road, and the Spar in Wynyard Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to all of the offences. The court heard drug addiction was the reason for them.

Paul Cleasby, mitigating, said the burglary was out of character for Wilson, of Sinclair Road, Hartlepool, who was “ashamed of himself”.

During three months on remand, Mr Cleasby said Wilson had begun to conquer his addictions and was “motivated to keep out of trouble and not reoffend”.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said to Wilson about the burglary: “It must have been soul destroying to come back after a night shift and find somebody has done that to you.”

He sentenced Wilson to 16 months prison but suspended it for two years.

He was also ordered to pay the burglary victim £260 compensation and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.