Hartlepool burglar and brazen shoplifter given chance as he is sentenced at Teesside Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim left her home safe and secure before leaving for her night shift.
But the following morning she arrived back to find she had been broken into.
A number of her things the burglar had tried to steal had been moved including a TV, jewellery, X-box and suitcase.
Some were left strewn outside by 40-year-old Stuart Wilson, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt said: “Access was gained by breaking a rear window. It seems the defendant was disturbed in the midst as police curtail his activities and he was arrested.”
All of the victim’s property was recovered.
Following the Hamilton Road burglary in April, Wilson also stole about £400 of goods in 13 “brazen” shoplifting offences at Farmfoods, in Catcote Road, and the Spar in Wynyard Road.
He pleaded guilty to all of the offences. The court heard drug addiction was the reason for them.
Paul Cleasby, mitigating, said the burglary was out of character for Wilson, of Sinclair Road, Hartlepool, who was “ashamed of himself”.
During three months on remand, Mr Cleasby said Wilson had begun to conquer his addictions and was “motivated to keep out of trouble and not reoffend”.
Judge Jonathan Carroll said to Wilson about the burglary: “It must have been soul destroying to come back after a night shift and find somebody has done that to you.”
He sentenced Wilson to 16 months prison but suspended it for two years.
He was also ordered to pay the burglary victim £260 compensation and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.