Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim left her home safe and secure before leaving for her night shift.

But the following morning she arrived back to find she had been broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of her things the burglar had tried to steal had been moved including a TV, jewellery, X-box and suitcase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court.

Some were left strewn outside by 40-year-old Stuart Wilson, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Nigel Soppitt said: “Access was gained by breaking a rear window. It seems the defendant was disturbed in the midst as police curtail his activities and he was arrested.”

All of the victim’s property was recovered.

Following the Hamilton Road burglary in April, Wilson also stole about £400 of goods in 13 “brazen” shoplifting offences at Farmfoods, in Catcote Road, and the Spar in Wynyard Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to all of the offences. The court heard drug addiction was the reason for them.

Paul Cleasby, mitigating, said the burglary was out of character for Wilson, of Sinclair Road, Hartlepool, who was “ashamed of himself”.

During three months on remand, Mr Cleasby said Wilson had begun to conquer his addictions and was “motivated to keep out of trouble and not reoffend”.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said to Wilson about the burglary: “It must have been soul destroying to come back after a night shift and find somebody has done that to you.”

He sentenced Wilson to 16 months prison but suspended it for two years.