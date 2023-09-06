News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool burglar jailed after he is hauled back to court for flouting original sentence

A criminal who flouted a court order has been hauled back in front of magistrates and jailed.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Jacob Daniel Skidmore, of Hartlepool, was initially placed on a community order as part of his sentence after he was convicted of burgling a barbers’ shop in Stockton in May of last year.

But he was brought back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he failed to provide reasonable explanations for missing scheduled appointments on March 20 and March 27.

Skidmore, who is 27 and lives in Oxford Road, admitted one charge of breaching the community order when he returned to court earlier this month.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Magistrates decided to use their powers to resentence him for the earlier offence and jailed him for 12 weeks.

The deemed the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Skidmore was given credit for admitting the breach when he was resentenced for the burglary.