Hartlepool burglar jailed after he is hauled back to court for flouting original sentence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jacob Daniel Skidmore, of Hartlepool, was initially placed on a community order as part of his sentence after he was convicted of burgling a barbers’ shop in Stockton in May of last year.
But he was brought back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he failed to provide reasonable explanations for missing scheduled appointments on March 20 and March 27.
Skidmore, who is 27 and lives in Oxford Road, admitted one charge of breaching the community order when he returned to court earlier this month.
Magistrates decided to use their powers to resentence him for the earlier offence and jailed him for 12 weeks.
The deemed the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Skidmore was given credit for admitting the breach when he was resentenced for the burglary.