Hartlepool burglar jailed after he is hauled back to court for flouting original sentence

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacob Daniel Skidmore, of Hartlepool, was initially placed on a community order as part of his sentence after he was convicted of burgling a barbers’ shop in Stockton in May of last year.

But he was brought back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he failed to provide reasonable explanations for missing scheduled appointments on March 20 and March 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skidmore, who is 27 and lives in Oxford Road, admitted one charge of breaching the community order when he returned to court earlier this month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Magistrates decided to use their powers to resentence him for the earlier offence and jailed him for 12 weeks.

The deemed the “offence so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.