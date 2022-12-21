Nathan Dunn, 20, admitted breaking into one home in Wisbeach Close, at the Fens, Hartlepool, and stealing a set of car keys.

He has also pleaded guilty to attempting to burgle another property in the same street and stealing a Renault Cleo car.

Dunn also admitted three counts of vehicle interference relating to a Vauxhall Corsa, Citroen C4 and Peugeot.

The defendant was remanded in custody.

All of the offences happened on October 12.

He appeared before Teesside Crown Court by videolink on Wednesday, December 21, where he admitted the vehicle interference charges after pleading guilty to the other offences at an earlier hearing in November.

A pre-sentence report was ordered on the last occasion.

