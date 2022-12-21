Hartlepool burglar remanded in custody by Teesside Crown Court on house burglary, attempted burglary and interfering with three vehicles
A burglar has been remanded in custody to await sentence after pleading guilty to a series of crimes all committed on the same day.
Nathan Dunn, 20, admitted breaking into one home in Wisbeach Close, at the Fens, Hartlepool, and stealing a set of car keys.
He has also pleaded guilty to attempting to burgle another property in the same street and stealing a Renault Cleo car.
Dunn also admitted three counts of vehicle interference relating to a Vauxhall Corsa, Citroen C4 and Peugeot.
All of the offences happened on October 12.
He appeared before Teesside Crown Court by videolink on Wednesday, December 21, where he admitted the vehicle interference charges after pleading guilty to the other offences at an earlier hearing in November.
A pre-sentence report was ordered on the last occasion.
Judge Jonathan Carroll remanded Dunn, of Jones Road, Hartlepool, in custody until January 6 when he is due to be sentenced.