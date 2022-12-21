News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool burglar remanded in custody by Teesside Crown Court on house burglary, attempted burglary and interfering with three vehicles

A burglar has been remanded in custody to await sentence after pleading guilty to a series of crimes all committed on the same day.

By Mark Payne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 5:21pm

Nathan Dunn, 20, admitted breaking into one home in Wisbeach Close, at the Fens, Hartlepool, and stealing a set of car keys.

He has also pleaded guilty to attempting to burgle another property in the same street and stealing a Renault Cleo car.

Hide Ad

Dunn also admitted three counts of vehicle interference relating to a Vauxhall Corsa, Citroen C4 and Peugeot.

The defendant was remanded in custody.
Most Popular

All of the offences happened on October 12.

He appeared before Teesside Crown Court by videolink on Wednesday, December 21, where he admitted the vehicle interference charges after pleading guilty to the other offences at an earlier hearing in November.

Hide Ad
Read More
New plea for information from family of suspected Hartlepool murder victim Scott...

A pre-sentence report was ordered on the last occasion.

Hide Ad

Judge Jonathan Carroll remanded Dunn, of Jones Road, Hartlepool, in custody until January 6 when he is due to be sentenced.