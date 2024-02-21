Hartlepool burglar sentenced after stealing DJ equipment worth nearly £1,000 from Owton Manor Social Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Halse, 53, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to stealing £940 of DJ equipment from the Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, on November 5.
Lynn Dalton, prosecuting, said Halse entered the premises and stole the items after they had been stored in a locked room by two men at the club.
The court heard how he then sold equipment to a man who returned the items he had purchased to the men.
One speaker costing £180 and two cables, worth £40, are still missing from Halse’s original haul.
Judge Marie Mallon sentenced him to a 12-month community order.
Its terms include 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Halse, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, has also been ordered to pay £220 as compensation for the loss of the missing equipment.