Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Halse, 53, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to stealing £940 of DJ equipment from the Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, on November 5.

Lynn Dalton, prosecuting, said Halse entered the premises and stole the items after they had been stored in a locked room by two men at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how he then sold equipment to a man who returned the items he had purchased to the men.

The Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

One speaker costing £180 and two cables, worth £40, are still missing from Halse’s original haul.

Judge Marie Mallon sentenced him to a 12-month community order.

Its terms include 15 rehabilitation activity days.