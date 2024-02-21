News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool burglar sentenced after stealing DJ equipment worth nearly £1,000 from Owton Manor Social Club

A burglar who stole music equipment from a social club has appeared in court after selling some of the items to a friend of their owners.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT
John Halse, 53, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to stealing £940 of DJ equipment from the Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, on November 5.

Lynn Dalton, prosecuting, said Halse entered the premises and stole the items after they had been stored in a locked room by two men at the club.

The court heard how he then sold equipment to a man who returned the items he had purchased to the men.

The Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.The Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.
One speaker costing £180 and two cables, worth £40, are still missing from Halse’s original haul.

Judge Marie Mallon sentenced him to a 12-month community order.

Its terms include 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Halse, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, has also been ordered to pay £220 as compensation for the loss of the missing equipment.