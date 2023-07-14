Dylan Balmer, 28, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month.

He admitted burglary of a property in Mayflower Close, Hartlepool, on March 26 of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stole a handbag and purse including a set of keys of an unknown value.

Dylan Balmer was sentenced to 15 months in prison for burglary. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

It is understood the victim tracked Balmer down nearby by using Apple AirTag allowing her to track down the whereabouts of her stolen keys on her mobile phone.

The case was committed to the crown court after Balmer, of Bowness Close, Hartlepool, previously appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to immediate prison by Judge Jonathan Carroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balmer will serve half of it in custody before being released on licence.