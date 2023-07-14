Hartlepool burglar tracked down by victim thanks to Apple AirTag - now he has been jailed
Dylan Balmer, 28, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month.
He admitted burglary of a property in Mayflower Close, Hartlepool, on March 26 of this year.
He stole a handbag and purse including a set of keys of an unknown value.
It is understood the victim tracked Balmer down nearby by using Apple AirTag allowing her to track down the whereabouts of her stolen keys on her mobile phone.
The case was committed to the crown court after Balmer, of Bowness Close, Hartlepool, previously appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
He was sentenced to immediate prison by Judge Jonathan Carroll.
Balmer will serve half of it in custody before being released on licence.
An order to pay a statutory victim surcharge was also made by the court.