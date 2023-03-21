News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool burglar twice threatened to burn his victims' houses down

A Hartlepool man has admitted committing a string of burglary-related offences and to twice threatening to burn his victims’ houses down.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT

Shaun Wilson, of Gatesgarth Close, in Hartlepool, has pleaded guilty to two burglaries, three attempted burglaries, destroying a Nissan Qashqai and two counts of threatening to damage or destroy property.

He must now wait to learn his fate after his case was transferred to Teesside Crown Court for sentencing.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, heard earlier this week how the incidents happened in Hartlepool at two different addresses in town on May 18 and May 19 of last year.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
Wilson, who is 34, is said to have told two male householders on separate nights that he would burn their houses down.

Further details about the offences are expected to be revealed when Wilson is sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, April 18.

He was granted unconditional bail until then.

