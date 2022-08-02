Hartlepool burglary accomplice caught in stolen Mercedes jailed along with his partner in crime

Reece Spearman, 25, was jailed for 32 months on Tuesday (August 2) for taking a Mercedes A Class vehicle after burgling a home in the West Park area on together with partner in crime Leon Nicholson.

Spearman, who was a passenger, was arrested after he tried to run away.

Teesside Crown Court.

The vehicle had been quickly traced within an hour of the owner reporting it missing on May 6 as it was fitted with a tracker device.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said the car keys were taken from near the front door after the owner went to bed.

He was informed by his father it has been stolen.

The court heard Spearman has a bad criminal record with four previous house burglaries and offences of robbery and wounding.

His barrister Shada Mellor appealed to the judge not to jail Spearman for the minimum three years for ‘third strike’ burglars.

She said two of his previous break-ins related to family members when he wanted somewhere to sleep.

Ms Mellor added Spearman, of Annadale Crescent, Hartlepool, had a troubled upbringing and became dependant on cannabis after trying it aged just seven.