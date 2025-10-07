Hartlepool bus driver charged with causing the death of elderly passenger

David Elstone, 63, is alleged to have braked at a junction, causing passenger Ann Garbutt, 76, from Washington, to jolt forward into a support pole.

The incident happened in Follingsby Lane, Gateshead, on Monday, February 12, 2024, and Mrs Garbutt died five months later, on Monday, July 8.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Elstone, of Wynard Mews, did not enter a plea to the allegation against him.

Prosecutor Clare Haswell said Elstone was driving a Go North East single deck bus in Follingsby Lane and at a traffic light junction applied the brakes.

She said it caused Mrs Haswell to “project forward” into a pole inside, causing multiple fractures and a punctured lung.

Elstone was granted unconditional bail to appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 4.

1 . The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. The case was heard in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales