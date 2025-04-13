Hartlepool business owner avoids driving ban amid fears he would lose job and house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business owner has avoided a motoring ban amid fears he and his employees would lose their livelihoods if he could not drive.

Hartlepool man Carl Winstanley faced being disqualified under the totting up procedure after he admitted exceeding a temporary 50 miles per hour speed restriction on the M1 at Wakefield, in West Yorkshire, on December 30 of last year.

Justices learned that Winstanley, who was clocked travelling at 63 miles per hour, “has two employees who rely on his licence”.

Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court was told: "They would lose their livelihood as a result of any disqualification.”

Hartlepool business owner Carl Winstanley has avoided a driving ban at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court.

The court also heard how he would lose his job and house and that he “requires his licence to drop his children to and from school”.

Winstanley, 35, of Stockton Road, received three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £110 in prosecution courts.

The £432 total must be paid by Mary 20.