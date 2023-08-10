News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool business owner feeling ‘lost’ after two break-ins in two months

A Hartlepool businessman has spoken of his frustration after both of his businesses were broken into.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:36 BST

Andrew Bianco has lost thousands of pounds – and hours of sleep – after his businesses were burgled within two months of each other.

Mr Bianco, who owns The Owl bar, in Scarborough Street, and Bianco’s deli, in Navigation Point, said damage across both premises totalled over £4,000.

"I am just frustrated, lost,” he said.

Andrew Bianco has said he is feeling lost after both of his businesses were broken into.Andrew Bianco has said he is feeling lost after both of his businesses were broken into.
"It just feels like when’s the next one? When are they going to come back?

"The last few weeks have been hell because I daren’t sleep on a Saturday. We are just waiting for these guys to come back."

Officers were first called to a burglary at Bianco’s on May 6 followed by another break-in at The Owl on July 2.

Mr Bianco has said CCTV footage showed how the suspect “ripped the till off the wall” in the May incident, with considerable amount of damage caused to the front door.

Meanwhile, a suspect in the second incident was seen taking stock and returning an hour later with someone else.

Security was upgraded following the burglaries although Mr Bianco has said there should be more police presence in the town.

"The police should be patrolling on a night. There should be CCTV everywhere across the town,” he said.

Cleveland Police have said “extensive CCTV” enquiries had been carried out into both incidents.

The business was last hit with a five years ago.

An insurance claim for the break-in at Bianco’s was refused as the extract duct cleaning certificate had expired.

The outcome of a claim for The Owl is to be confirmed.

Mr Bianco, who employs around 20 people across both businesses, said: "The cost of everything has gone through the roof. It’s difficult and hospitality is getting hit really hard.

“It just seems like lose, lose, lose and there’s nobody there to help you.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers received reports of two burglaries at the Owl on 2nd July and Bianco’s on 6th May.

“Extensive CCTV enquiries have been carried out in relation to both of these incidents and the victim was spoken with by officers.

“Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact Hartlepool CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.”