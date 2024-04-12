Hartlepool businesses told to be on the lookout as police receive reports of counterfeit £20 notes
Since the start of the month, there have been three instances of counterfeit money being exchanged in Hartlepool.
Most of these incidents have affected smaller businesses such as newsagents and convenience stores.
Hartlepool Police say if the notes or coins have been passed on and the suspect is not still at the business then this should be reported by calling 101 or going to the local police station.
If the suspect is present at the location or still nearby then consideration should be given to contacting the police on 999.
Counterfeit notes should be kept and given to the police as evidence, ideally in an envelope to preserve potential fingerprints.
If there is CCTV footage of the suspect available, this should be downloaded and provided to the police alongside the counterfeit notes or coins.
Reports can also be made via www.cleveland.police.uk/ .