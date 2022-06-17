Hartlepool cannabis dealer caught with knuckleduster spared jail after court hears he is a changed man

Phillip Pattinson, 33, had a large amount of cannabis in his house together with scales, sealable plastic bags and a book on marijuanna.

He was arrested when police stopped his car in Plymouth Walk, Hartlepool, in May 2020.

Officers found a bag containing 112 grams of cannabis which had been divided into four one-ounce deals.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

There was also a knuckleduster under the driver’s seat.

Teesside Crown Court heard Pattinson said to police: “I’m going to be straight with you. I’ve just bought three ounces.

"I was going to take some and sell the rest for a quick profit.”

But on searching his house in Southwaite Close, police found another 522 grams of cannabis which was valued at £6,700.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, said: “An experienced drugs officer was of the view this operation was consistent with street level dealing.”

Pattinson pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Paul Newcombe, mitigating, said they were committed against a backdrop of a collapsed relationship, poor mental health and severe financial difficulties.

Mr Newcombe said his client now had a good and trusted job as a haulage lorry driver.

"He’s on a good track and I urge the court to continue with it,” said Mr Newcombe.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, accepted Pattinson was now a different person.

The sentence of 12 months prison was suspended for 12 months and he was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.