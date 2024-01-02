Hartlepool cannabis grower denies large amount of cash is linked to drug operation
Andi Kovaci has admitted production of the controlled class B drug at an address in the town which was discovered by police on November 26.
The 28-year-old defendant, of no fixed address, was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month after previously admitting his guilt at a hearing in front of magistrates.
But the case had to be put back due to a question over a large amount of cash that Kovaci was seen in possession of on a mobile phone.
Paul Abrahams, defending, said his client says the money had nothing to do with the cannabis.
Mr Abrahams said it would affect the role Kovaci played in the drug production and the severity of the sentence passed by the court.
The case was put back for at least four weeks and a new court date was fixed for early next month.
Kovaci was remanded in custody.