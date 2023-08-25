Hartlepool CID arrest three people in connection with two town burglaries
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “Hartlepool CID officers investigating reports of burglary have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of burglary after a report of an incident in the Foggy Furze area of Hartlepool on Sunday, 20th August.
“Another man aged 44 and a 31-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a reported incident in the Burn Valley area on Thursday, 24th August.
“All three remain in police custody at this time.”