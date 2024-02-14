Hartlepool CID charge man, 37, with spate of criminal damage and is due before Teesside Magistrates Court
A man is due to appear in court over a spate of damage in a Hartlepool street.
Hartlepool CID charge the 37-year-old suspect with criminal damage following reports of damage being caused to vehicles and properties on Arch Court.
Police say the spate of damage occurred on Monday, February 12.
They stated: “Hartlepool CID arrested the 37-year-old man and he was subsequently charged with criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.
“He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14th February.”