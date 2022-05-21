The Wharton Trust, based in Dyke House, is to receive a share of crime commissioner Steve Turner’s £30,000 Antisocial Behaviour Charity Fund.

The fund aims to support innovative ways of working to reduce ASB and divert people away from it.

The Wharton Trust, which operates out of The Annexe, in Wharton Terrace, will offer extra sessions focused on culture and creativity for young people and adults.

Jade Bromley outside the Wharton Trust which last year took part in a Monkey Trail art project around Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Activities will include sessions on graffiti artwork, DJ’ing, rap and photography.

It is one of seven Cleveland charities to receive a share of the fund.

Cleveland PCC Steve Turner said: “As promised, I’m looking at tackling antisocial behaviour from all angles – particularly by working with organisations already committed to making a difference in their communities.

“Let’s be clear, antisocial behaviour is criminal behaviour and the impact it has on people in many areas of Cleveland cannot be underestimated.

“Anything we can do to help communities get upstream of the problem and stop it at source by providing meaningful activities and extra support is to be welcomed.”

Projects will run between April and September to coincide with some of the peak times for antisocial behaviour including the summer holidays.

The fund was launched following feedback from communities across Cleveland.