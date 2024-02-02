Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Wallace, 64, who represents Throston Ward as an independent member of Hartlepool Borough Council, pleaded not guilty to the charge during an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, February 2.

It relates to an allegation of non-consensual touching said to have happened on a date last summer.

The trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place outside the area due to the local connections of people involved in the case.

Where and when it will be held is not yet known.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said: “I agree with the suggestion this case must be moved from the Teesside area.”

An update will be given by the court in a further hearing in six weeks time on March 15.